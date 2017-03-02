Project Masoom to spread awareness on child safety through talk show

Young Indians (Yi) has decided to spread awareness on child safely among school students as part of its country wide initiative ‘Project Masoom.

Disclosing this at a press meet here today, Project Masoom Co-Chairperson A. Priyadarshini said the organisation has arranged for a talk show, to be addressed by eminent speaker Bharathi Bhaskar on Sunday.

Claiming that the organisation has spread awareness among 10 lakh people indirectly, she said the project has set a target of reaching 25,000 children directly in the city.

“We are planning to conduct awareness drives in 80 schools under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, as child safety has become a growing concern in the country,” Priyadarshini said.

The initiative, in its second year, would be creating awareness among general public, especially children, about the growing violence against children particularly in the age group of 5 to 10 years.

“We want to make sure that the children are aware of such abuses and encourage the students to open up to their parents and teachers,” she added.

Saying that two or three cases of child abuse in Schools have already come to notice of Yi, Priyadarshini said that the children have now started opening up and started telling their parents or teachers about the incidents.

Stating that parents faced a communication gap when having to talk to their own children on such issues, she said that even students from Grade I to Grade V remained silent, instead of expressing their anguish to their parents.

In such a scenario, Yi conceived the Project Masoom to keep child safe by creating awareness on child safety among young children, parents and other stake-holders, she said.