The City Corporation collected Rs 130.53 crore as property tax during 2016-17, an increase of two per cent over the previous year.

This accounted for 94 per cent of the total tax to be collected from the five zones, Corporation Commissioner Dr Vijayakarthikeyan said in a statement.

The tax collected from east zone was Rs 28 crore (94 per cent), west Rs 24.05 crore (95), south Rs 15.21 crore (89), north Rs 24.98 crore (93) and central Rs 38.32 crore (95), he said,