Around 60 activists of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) were arrested today, while attempting to blacken the Hindi letters on the milestones on the National Highway at Nilambur in the city.

Led by party General Secretary K Ramakrishnan, the activists, including 10 women, took out a procession on the highway, raising slogans against the writings.

However, they were arrested while attempting to apply black paint on the stones, police said.