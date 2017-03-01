FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Protest against Hydro Carbon: 30 youth arrested

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017

City Police arrested around 30 youth, who staged a demonstration against the extraction of hydrocarbon from Neduvasal in front of the Coimbatore District Court here on Wednesday.

Joining the Statewide protest against the proposed extraction of hydrocarbon project from the farmlands of Neduvasal in Pudukottai District, the youth from Coimbatore, initially claimed to stage a demonstration near the South Taluk office.

However, they shifted to the entrance of the District Court and started raising slogans against the State and Central Governments for reportedly trying to impose such harmful projects to the State of Tamil Nadu.

They said that they would increase the agitation like they protested for Jallikattu recently.

“We will not stop until the project is stopped,” said a member.

Police detained all the youth who staged demonstration and later released them in the evening.

