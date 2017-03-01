Protest against Hydro Carbon: 30 youth arrested

City Police arrested around 30 youth, who staged a demonstration against the extraction of hydrocarbon from Neduvasal in front of the Coimbatore District Court here on Wednesday.

Joining the Statewide protest against the proposed extraction of hydrocarbon project from the farmlands of Neduvasal in Pudukottai District, the youth from Coimbatore, initially claimed to stage a demonstration near the South Taluk office.

However, they shifted to the entrance of the District Court and started raising slogans against the State and Central Governments for reportedly trying to impose such harmful projects to the State of Tamil Nadu.

They said that they would increase the agitation like they protested for Jallikattu recently.

“We will not stop until the project is stopped,” said a member.

Police detained all the youth who staged demonstration and later released them in the evening.