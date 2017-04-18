FLASH NEWS Vijay Mallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest Businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹ 9,000 cr Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir at 10:41 am on Tuesday, reports We will continue our demand for a CBI inquiry into the sudden demise of Jayalalithaa: OPS Petrol bunks to stay shut on Sundays in TN 117-year-old Jamaican woman becomes world’s oldest person Times Group sends notice to Arnab on “Nation wants to know” Working with Instagram CEO one of best decisions: Zuckerberg Sasikala’s faction forms panel for AIADMK merger: OPS 70 million-year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos found

Coimbatore


Protest against NEET: 55 held

Covai Post Network
April 18, 2017

Around 55 activists belonging to various organisations, including students, were arrested today, while attempting to lay siege of BSNL office near the Collectorate here seeking cancellation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, the activists raised slogans against the Centre and NEET, saying that it was not necessary, when there was no equal higher education system in the country.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Government was carrying out the selection process for medical seats without any irregularities and without any test and there was no need for NEET in the State, they said.

As some of the workers attempted to jump over the barriers erected by police, they were arrested and taken into a van.

Besides TPDK, students owing allegiance to SFI, AISF, DYFI, Democratic Women’s Movement and workers from other five organisations participated in the agitation.

