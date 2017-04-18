Protest against NEET: 55 held

Around 55 activists belonging to various organisations, including students, were arrested today, while attempting to lay siege of BSNL office near the Collectorate here seeking cancellation of NEET in Tamil Nadu.

Led by Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam (TPDK) general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, the activists raised slogans against the Centre and NEET, saying that it was not necessary, when there was no equal higher education system in the country.

Moreover, the Tamil Nadu Government was carrying out the selection process for medical seats without any irregularities and without any test and there was no need for NEET in the State, they said.

As some of the workers attempted to jump over the barriers erected by police, they were arrested and taken into a van.

Besides TPDK, students owing allegiance to SFI, AISF, DYFI, Democratic Women’s Movement and workers from other five organisations participated in the agitation.