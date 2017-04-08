Protest against shifting of liquor outlet continues

Over 400 persons, including 200 women, today detained five buses four government owned and one private bus and resorted to picketing near Thudiyalur in the city, protesting against shifting of TASMAC liquor outlet in their area.

On hearing that the administration has proposed to open a liquor outlet in Papanaickenpalayam, the residents gathered at Bus Stand and raised slogans against the move, police said.

In the process, they squatted on the road and detained five buses, leading to disruption of traffic.

On information, police rushed to the spot and convinced agitators and assured to take the matter with the higher authorities, after which they dispersed.