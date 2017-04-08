FLASH NEWS Superstar Rajinikanth cancels meeting with fans between April 12-16th, says it’s difficult to take pictures with each and every fan. Kerber beats defending champion Watson to advance in Monterrey Open ₹141.13 crore in new ₹2,000, ₹500 notes seized: Arun Jaitley India signs missile deal worth nearly ₹13,000 cr with Israel ₹1,038 crore in cash offerings at Tirumala temple in 2016-17 KKR record highest successful 10-wicket chase in T20 history

Coimbatore


Protest against shifting of liquor outlet continues

Covai Post Network
April 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

Over 400 persons, including 200 women, today detained five buses four government owned and one private bus and resorted to picketing near Thudiyalur in the city, protesting against shifting of TASMAC liquor outlet in their area.

On hearing that the administration has proposed to open a liquor outlet in Papanaickenpalayam, the residents gathered at Bus Stand and raised slogans against the move, police said.

In the process, they squatted on the road and detained five buses, leading to disruption of traffic.

On information, police rushed to the spot and convinced agitators and assured to take the matter with the higher authorities, after which they dispersed.

