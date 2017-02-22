FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

Coimbatore


Protest against trust vote: Over 2500 DMK, Congress workers observe fast

Covai Post Network
February 22, 2017

Over 2,500 DMK, Congress and other party workers today observed a day fast in Coimbatore Tirupur and Nilgiris districts to lodge their protest against what they termed as ‘murder of democracy’ in the State Assembly during the floor test, in which Chief Minister, Edappadi Palaniswami won trust vote on February 18.

The fast in the city was led by former Minister, Pongalur N. Palanisam and DMK MLA, N. Karthik and district secretaries, and functionaries of Congress and Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.

In Mettupalayam, C.R. Ramachandran, the district DMK secretary led the fast, in which Congress workers participated in large number, police said.

District unit Secretary, Selvaraj and over 500 workers of different parties sat on fast near Railway Station in Tirupur, while former DMK Minister, D. Ramachandran and district secretary, Mubarak observed fast in Udhagamandalam in Nigiris district.

