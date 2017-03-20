Protest grows against Noyyal sand mining

The voice against continuous mining of sand from the river bed in Noyyal in the Mathvarayapuram village near here is getting louder. More than 250 villagers gathered on the road side of Thombilipalayam in Mathvaryapuram and sat in silent protest from 3 pm to 8 pm on Sunday as a mark of protest against the killing a river.

They said they had been witness to this sand mining in the Noyyal for years and there is `a limit to tolerance’. One among the protesters said that repeated complaints made to the local authorities have fallen on deaf ears. “We have even taken up the matter with the local police and they are hesitating to take action,” said a protester.

Claiming that the river had already dried up because of lack of water and encroachment, the villagers added that continuous sand mining in the river would bring about an end to the age-old water source of Coimbatore.

“This is happening at a time when all of us are talking about water scarcity in Coimbatore and the importance of saving drinking water. The administration should take necessary steps to stop this illegal act and put those involved in this behind bars,” the protesters said in unison.

This was only the beginning and stronger protests would follow, they warned.