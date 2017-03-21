Protest over police taking shopkeeper for quizzing

It was protest outside the City Police Commissioner’s office here after one Abuthakir from Ukkadam was allegedly taken by the police for questioning late on Monday night and has been reportedly missing since then.

His parents now claim he is missing and they along with relatives and members of the Popular Front of India held a protest in front of the commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Abuthakir is running a shoe mart in Ukkadam area and resides at Saibaba Colony in KK Nagar. His father Jaffer Ali said that CBCID superintend Balamurugan came to the shop on Monday and asked Abuthakir to come to the police station for inquiry. As there was no one in the shop then to care of things, Abuthakir said he would come later. But around 11 pm, the superintendent came and took him to the station, his father claimed.

Since the police failed to give clear replies regarding the whereabouts of Abuthakir, it was decided to protest in front of the commissioner’s office, said a protestor.

Deputy commissioner of police law and order S Lakshmi rushed to the site and spoke to the protestors. On an assurance that the parents would be allowed to meet Abuthakir who was being questioned by the police, the crowd agreed to disperse, said a protestor Sagul Hummed.