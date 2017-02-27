FLASH NEWS Indian shooter Ankur Mittal wins silver medal in men’s double trap event of the ISSF World Cup Sensex falls 80.09 points to end at 28,812.88; Nifty down 42.80 points at 8,896.70 Madras HC issues notice to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on DMK’s plea challenging Tamil Nadu Assembly vote of confidence Bharti Airtel removes roaming charges for outgoing & incoming calls as well as SMSes & data usage within India Delhi HC dismisses AAP govt’s appeal against an order staying its new nursery admission norms based on neighborhood criterion Mahershala Ali becomes first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to Casey Affleck for Manchester By The Sea Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role goes to Emma Stone for La La Land

Coimbatore


Protest seeking justice for Nandhini

Covai Post Network
February 27, 2017

Members of the Adhi Thamizhar Peravai on Monday staged a demonstration near South Taluk Office seeking justice for Nandhini, who was raped and murdered by a gang in Ariyalur.

More than 20 members of the organisation claimed that a Hindu Munnani activist was involved in the murder and should be booked and arrested.

They claimed that those arrested should not be granted bail. They also wanted the government to take effective steps to curb caste discrimination and women harassment.

Nandhini (16) was murdered and a foetus she carried was reportedly burnt after being taken out.

