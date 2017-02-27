Protest seeking justice for Nandhini

Members of the Adhi Thamizhar Peravai on Monday staged a demonstration near South Taluk Office seeking justice for Nandhini, who was raped and murdered by a gang in Ariyalur.

More than 20 members of the organisation claimed that a Hindu Munnani activist was involved in the murder and should be booked and arrested.

They claimed that those arrested should not be granted bail. They also wanted the government to take effective steps to curb caste discrimination and women harassment.

Nandhini (16) was murdered and a foetus she carried was reportedly burnt after being taken out.