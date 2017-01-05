Provide better working environment for women – AIBOC

Even though the Government of India has advised wage revision for bank employees, the process has not been expedited as only eight banks have been mandated by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), according to J Vanangamudi, District President, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).

Addressing an AIBOC meet organised here, he said that when pay revision is effected, employees of banks should be given pay and pension parity. While demanding special leave and other benefits for the women workforce in banks, Vanangamudi said it is time that women are provided a better working environment as they constitute 38% of the workforce in the banking sector.

While demanding a five-day week for the banking sector, Vanangamudi argued that trade union activism is the birth right of any organised workforce and bank officials should not be denied the right of trade union activity.

While recommending mass recruitment in the banking sector, the meeting said that equal promotion opportunities can be given to all employees if mass recruitment is carried out.