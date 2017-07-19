Prozone launches mall in city

The much awaited Prozone Mall was launched at Sathyamangalam Road here today.

Developed by Prozone Intu Properties, Prozone Mall is a ground plus one development of over 5 lakh sq.ft. Built at a cost of Rs.350 crore, the Mall houses 126 shops including a food court with a seating capacity for 600 people and nine-screen INOX cineplex with seating capacity of 2500.

Inaugurating the Mall, the Managing Director of Prozone Intu Properties Limited, Nikhil Chathurvedi, said the company opened their first mall in Manchester, U.K. “We wanted to open one in Manchester of South India. Rapid urbanisation is happening across India. Coimbatore, being the second largest city in Tamil Nadu, we wanted to offer the people an international shopping experience,” Chathurvedi said.

“In most Western countries malls have only ground plus one level and we have adopted the same here also,” he added.

The company representatives said that safety in the building was higher than National Building Code norms. “The safety features in this building is higher than the NBC norms and the building is under 24/7 CCTV surveillance.

There has been no compromise in terms of security,” said Bipin Gurnani, CEO of Prozone Intu.

Praveen Methil, the Centre Director, said the mall was disabled friendly. “A differently-abled person can easily enter the mall and move to any corner without any hassles,” he said.

This is Prozone Intu’s second mall in India. The first mall was built in Aurangabad in 2010. Intu Plc is a U.K.-based company that manages nine shopping centres in the U.K.