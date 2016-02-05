PSG felicitates alumni in the role as heads of professional associations

PSG & Sons’ Charities today honoured 14 alumni of the PSG Institutions who were heads of professional associations.

Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj felicitated the alumni in the presence of Managing Trustee L. Gopalakrishnan, and Principal of PSG College of Technology, Dr. R. Rudramoorthy.

They are as follows: Mahendra Ramdass, President, COINDIA, Kavidasan, Head, Coimbatore Productivity Council, K.V. Srinivasan, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore Chapter, O.A. Balasubramaniam, President, Coimbatore Management Association, N. Krishna Samraj, President, Indian Institute of Indian Foundry Men (National), V.P. Devraj, President, Indian Institute of Indian Foundry Men (Southern Region), V. Saravanan, President, Indian Institute of Indian Foundry Men, (Coimbatore Chapter), Vyshnnavi Anush, Chairperson, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Ladies Association, Coimbatore Chapter, V. Sundarrajulu, Chairman, CODISSIA, Venkatesan, President, Advertising Club, D. Rajesh, Chairman, Entrepreneurship Organisation, R. Jagdesan, President, SITRAC, C.M. Dharmalingam, President, Indian Institute of Engineers (Coimbatore), and Gandhimathinathan, Chairman, National Institute of Personal Management were felicitated.

Four alumni were specially felicitated for serving two consecutive terms in their respective posts. They are: D. Nandakumar, President, The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ramesh Bafna, President, CREDAI, Tamil Nadu, E.K. Ponnusamy, President, CODISSIA, and V. Lakshminarayanasamy, President, SIEMA, Coimbatore.

“Coimbatore is a vibrant city where people ensure that there is growth and development. While we are in college when we are asked what we want to become in life, a majority of us say that our ambition is to work in a big company and get a good salary. However, a handful of students chase their dream of becoming leaders. What we see today are such students of the PSG Institutions, who today are leaders of various important associations,” Dr. Amalraj said.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the alumni who were felicitated, Mahendra Ramdass said: Taking up a leadership role is not easy. It requires a lot of sacrifice of time among others. It also requires putting the Association and its people above self.”

He was happy that his alma mater had given all the alumni an opportunity to mentor students of the group, thus creating new leaders in the making.