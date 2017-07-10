PSG offers PG diploma programme in bio-ethics

PSG Center for Research and Bio-ethics is offering a Post Graduate Diploma in Bioethics (PGDBE).

The one year distant education course which is offered by Bharathiyar University aims to build a basic understanding about applied bio-ethics through philosophical, religious,legal, and sociological foundations.

Candidates with a graduate or higher degree in any of the disciplines relevant to Bioethics, along with a commitment to fulfill the requirements of the programme,can apply.

Four scholarships are available in the form of partial tuition fee waiver for deserving and meritorious candidates.

Last day for submitting application is 25th July, 2017. For more details PSG center for research and bio-ethics can be contacted.