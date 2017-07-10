10 Jul 2017, Edition - 727, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Asian Athletics Championship 2017: India creates history by topping medal tally with 29 medals, China second
  • Terror accomplice from Uttar Pradesh nabbed, accused helped LeT terrorists to loot ATMs in Kashmir, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashm
  • Several terrorists eliminated by forces, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashmir
  • Beef not banned in Goa, tourists can eat whatever they like: Minister
  • Two terrorists killed in Nowgam, search operation underway
  • Royal Jordanian Airlines gets exemption from US ban on passengers carrying laptops & tablet computers on flights
  • Delhi government to ban shared cab rides
Coimbatore

PSG offers PG diploma programme in bio-ethics

Covai Post Network
July 10, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

PSG Center for Research and Bio-ethics is offering a Post Graduate Diploma in Bioethics (PGDBE).

The one year distant education course which is offered by Bharathiyar University aims to build a basic understanding about applied bio-ethics through philosophical, religious,legal, and sociological foundations.

Candidates with a graduate or higher degree in any of the disciplines relevant to Bioethics, along with a commitment to fulfill the requirements of the programme,can apply.

Four scholarships are available in the form of partial tuition fee waiver for deserving and meritorious candidates.

Last day for submitting application is 25th July, 2017. For more details PSG center for research and bio-ethics can be contacted.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Depression Gene Identified: 5 Foods You Must Have for a Healthy Brain
May 05, 2017

A new study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, shows that a particular gene may be responsible for amplifying or reducing stress,......

Read More