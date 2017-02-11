PSGIAS extends support system for start ups in the field of nano technology

The PSG Institute of Advanced Studies (PSGIAS), in association with PSG-STEP, has launched new facilities and support system for start ups in the field of nano technology.

The support includes research environment, testing equipment, working space, library for references, rapid prototyping facilities, machining and other support facilities, mentoring support and seed fund support and access to research funds, according to a press release from PSGIAS.

PSGIAS concentrates on four major thrust areas in nanotechnology – smart textiles, healthcare, renewable energy and plastic electronics.

Current areas of research at PSGIAS includes sensors for industrial and biological applications, tissue engineering, nano-bio materials for drug delivery applications, flexible printed electronics, fuel cells and high energy batteries, development of third generation solar cells, development of bulk nano composites, surface modifications using plasma enhanced coatings with nanomaterials, functional and smart textiles, water purification / effluent treatment using nanotechnology.

The institute has currently 30 Ph.D scholars on its rolls and has around 25 funded projects. The faculty consists of an interdisciplinary group of material scientists, chemists, physicists, and mechanical, textile and electronics engineers.

All budding entrepreneurs are invited to make use of the opportunity in nanotechnology domain by making use of the facilities and support at PSGIAS, the release added.