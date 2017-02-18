PT demands dissolution of Assembly

Puthiya Tamizhagam founder-president, Dr. K. Krishnasamy today sought the dissolution of Tamil Nadu Assembly, as the floor test was held in “an undemocratic and unconstitutional’ way.

Reacting to the victory of Edappadi Palaniswami’s government as announced by the Speaker, P. Dhanpal, after the floor test, Krishnasamy said that this was not real floor test, as it was carried out after evicting the opposition parties, including Opposition leader, M.K. Stalin.

“The Governor should reject it and immediately dissolve the House,” he said.

Moreover, the incumbent Chief Minister was proposed by a convict (V K Sasikala) and in such case the Government will not sustain for a long time, Krishnasamy added.