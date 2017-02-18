FLASH NEWS MK Stalin staging hunger strike near Gandhi Statue at Marina Beach Edappadi Palaniswami wins the floor test with 122 MLAs voting for him and 11 MLAs against him Chief Minister Palanisamy’s vote of confidence: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu assembly Congress stages walk out from Tamil Nadu Assembly We are going to meet the Governor to apprise him of the situation here: MK Stalin We were all picked up beaten and thrown out of the Assembly Hall: MK Stalin

Coimbatore


PT demands dissolution of Assembly

Covai Post Network
February 18, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Puthiya Tamizhagam founder-president, Dr. K. Krishnasamy today sought the dissolution of Tamil Nadu Assembly, as the floor test was held in “an undemocratic and unconstitutional’ way.

Reacting to the victory of Edappadi Palaniswami’s government as announced by the Speaker, P. Dhanpal, after the floor test, Krishnasamy said that this was not real floor test, as it was carried out after evicting the opposition parties, including Opposition leader, M.K. Stalin.

“The Governor should reject it and immediately dissolve the House,” he said.

Moreover, the incumbent Chief Minister was proposed by a convict (V K Sasikala) and in such case the Government will not sustain for a long time, Krishnasamy added.

