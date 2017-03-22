FLASH NEWS UP CM Adityanath allocates portfolios: Keshav P Maurya gets PWD;Dinesh Sharma gets Legislative Affairs; Rita Bahuguna gets Secondary Education DIG suspends 13 constables deployed at Noida’s Sector-20 Police Station after complaints that they took bribes, reports Sensex tanks 317.77 points to close at 29,167.68; Nifty falls 91.05 points to 9,030.45 Yogi Adityanath also orders blanket ban on smuggling of cows Separatist leader Nayeem Khan arrested at Srinagar airport ahead of his visit to Pak High Commission, in Delhi tomorrow to celebrate Pak Day Magistrate court denies bail to Krishnadas, Chairman of Nehru group of Institutions in Kerala. He was arrested on a student’s complaint Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath starts a poll on cow slaughter law on his website A new North Korean missile test fails, the South and US say, amid rising regional tensions reports GST will transform complex indirect tax system to simple system; GST will make evasion difficult: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna to join BJP tomorrow; he had resigned from Congress party in January

Coimbatore


PT not to contest R.K. Nagar by-poll

Covai Post Network
March 22, 2017
Image credit : File photo

Puthiya Tamizhagam today decided to not to contest the R.K. Nagar Assembly by-poll scheduled for April 12. The decision was taken at the party’s office bearers meeting this evening, its founder-president, Dr. K. Krishnasamy told reporters here.

Stating that the party has not decided to extend support to any other party, Krishnasamy, a former MLA, said that the party would appeal to the people to vote for the right candidate and uphold democracy, by not falling prey to cash or kind.

In a resolution, the party urged the Government to install statues of freedom fighters like Immaneul Sekaran, Dalapati Sundaralingam and Thekkapatti Balasundararaj and also hold Government functions on their birth and death anniversaries.

Another major demand the party made was for revoking the special reservation for the kin of those entered into inter-caste marriages, in education and employment, considering the increasing trend of honour killings, Krishnasamy said.

The party also appealed both the Centre and State Governments to set up the proposed AIIMS centre in Madurai, which was close to economically backward Southern Districts, as the poor people could benefit from it.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS