PT not to contest R.K. Nagar by-poll

Puthiya Tamizhagam today decided to not to contest the R.K. Nagar Assembly by-poll scheduled for April 12. The decision was taken at the party’s office bearers meeting this evening, its founder-president, Dr. K. Krishnasamy told reporters here.

Stating that the party has not decided to extend support to any other party, Krishnasamy, a former MLA, said that the party would appeal to the people to vote for the right candidate and uphold democracy, by not falling prey to cash or kind.

In a resolution, the party urged the Government to install statues of freedom fighters like Immaneul Sekaran, Dalapati Sundaralingam and Thekkapatti Balasundararaj and also hold Government functions on their birth and death anniversaries.

Another major demand the party made was for revoking the special reservation for the kin of those entered into inter-caste marriages, in education and employment, considering the increasing trend of honour killings, Krishnasamy said.

The party also appealed both the Centre and State Governments to set up the proposed AIIMS centre in Madurai, which was close to economically backward Southern Districts, as the poor people could benefit from it.