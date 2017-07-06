Puducherry supremacy battle escalates

Both chief minister V Narayansamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi reach Delhi, to appraise their relative superiors on the ground reality. Chief Minister is likely to call on President to lodge another complaint.

Chennai: Puducherry chief minister V Narayansamy lashed out against the NDA government and BJP charging them with murdering democracy for the manner in which three MLAs were nominated to the assembly.

Puducherry Lt Governor, Kiran Bedi reacted saying that the rule book said that centre can nominate three MLAs and nothing more than that. “Anybody can complain to the President, let them complain to the almighty himself,” she quipped when questioned by media persons at Chennai Airport. She was on her way to Delhi, after chief minister V Narayansamy rushed there.

Officially, the chief minister was going to Delhi in connection with the Smart City project.

Narayansamy, who has been having a running battle with the Lt Governor ever since her appointment last year, said that now courts could give justice as the LG was acting as an agent of the BJP, which was murdering democracy.

“I have full faith in judiciary,” Narayansamy said pointing out that a senior Congress leader has petitioned the Madras High Court seeking the squashing the nomination of three MLAs without consulting the chief minster, which were illegal. The court has sent notices to the central government and the state government on this. The centre and state governments have been asked to give their version on June 23.

“I am sure, the courts will decide as to who is right and who is wrong,” said Narayansamy. He was speaking to media persons in Puducherry. He said that as per rules of business of governance and the Constitution, the LG had no absolute or independent powers. The LG can act only on the aid and advise of the chief minister, he said.

A contention that Kiran Bedi refutes vehemently.

“I am doing everything by the rulebook and even the central government has recently clarified on this,” she said.