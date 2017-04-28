FLASH NEWS AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old Trump agrees not to terminate NAFTA treaty: White House German Army officer disguised as Syrian refugee arrested

Coimbatore


Pulse Polio: 3.3 lakh children to be covered on April 30

Covai Post Network
April 28, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With 3.29 lakh children being administered polio drops in the first phase, the District Administration and Health Department are gearing up for the second phase targeting 3.3 lakh children aged 0-5 years on April 30.

A total of 1,981 centres will be set up across the district – 1,182 in rural limits and 399 in urban areas on that day, a health department release said today.

Similarly arrangements have been made to administer the drops to 1,629 children of those gone out to other stations due to transfer of jobs, it said.

Since the drops are of high quality and without any side effects, the people are requested to avail the opportunity, the release said.

