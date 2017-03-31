Pulse Polio campaign across TN

Chennai: As part of the nationwide Pulse Polio Campaign scheduled on 02-04-2017, Tamil Nadu is all set to conduct the campaign by establishing 43051 dedicated booths in all PHCs/Government Hospitals/ICDS centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places.

Accordingly, immunization booths will function from 7am to 5pm. All children in the age group of 0-5 years will be given 2 drops of Polio vaccine in the first round (02-04-2017 Sunday) and second round on (30-04-2017 Sunday). Children immunized recently under routine immunization schedule should also be given Polio drops on the campaign days.

In addition, all newborn children should be given Polio drops on campaign days. To identify missed out children, finger marking is done to all the vaccinated children.

Private pediatricians will also administer polio drops in their clinics on IPPI days. Children of migrant labourers will also benefit

Transit booths / mobile teams will be engaged to cover moving children and remote area population.

A total of 1,652 transit booths will be functioning in major bus stands, railway stations, toll plaza and Airports during the campaign days to cover the children on travel. Around 1000 mobile teams have also been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote, inaccessible and migrant areas.

About 2 lakh personnel from Health, Integrated Child Development Service, Education and other Government departments and volunteers are participating.

Thanks to successful implementation of Pulse Polio Campaigns, the State is entering 13th polio free year. It remains the responsibility of the Government to sustain this polio free status and also to protect children from any possible transmission of wild polio virus. All parents are requested to utilize this opportunity and get their children immunized on Pulse Polio days, a release said.