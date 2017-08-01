01 Aug 2017, Edition - 749, Tuesday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Puthiya Tamizhagam protest against clamour for NEET exemption

Covai Post Network
August 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Protesting against the State Government seeking exemption of NEET for the students for medical courses, Puthiya Tamizhagam today staged a demonstration in the city.

Led by founder-president Dr Krishnasamy, the protestors raised slogans against the Government, which they said `is tapping the doors of Central Government every now and then’. The agitators said students should be selected through NEET score, which was an all-India test.

As argued, there would be no drawback for students from rural areas. Instead they would be successful in the eligibility test and get admission as there were adequate seats, Krishnasamy said.

It was not necessary for the State ministers and the Chief Minister to go to Delhi frequently seeking NEET exemption, he said.

Ten students who had passed NEET joined the demonstration and said they wanted the NEET score to be considered for admission.

Similar demonstrations were held at all the district headquarters.

