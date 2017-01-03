FLASH NEWS PM Modi, Amit Shah should be arrested: Mamata Banerjee Oil companies to offer discount of ₹5 per LPG cylinder on booking and paying online Paytm says gets RBI nod to formally launch payments bank Housing finance major HDFC and state-run Bank of India cut benchmark lending rates by up to 0.90 percentage point. MoS Social Justice Minister Ramdas Athawale bats for Dalits, says want quota for Dalits in cricket team Air Space violation by Pak: Pak UAV came around 400m inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on Jan1,reports Nanjil Sampath leaves AIADMK Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted by CBI in FCRA violation case, reports ₹8 lakh fake notes in 2000 denomination seized in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Four arrested TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay arrested by CBI in Rose valley scam case.

Coimbatore


Pvt. insurance firm directed to pay Rs. 36.98 lakh to farmer

Covai Post Network
January 3, 2017

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered a private insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 37 lakhs to a farmer who was grievously injured in a road accident in 2015.

According to prosecution, A Chandrasekaran, farmer and resident of Inthalur village in Budalur taluk, was riding his motorcycle on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi national highway on August 15, 2015 when a lorry hit his motorcycle near Thevaram Nagar in Vallam. In the mishap, Chandrasekaran was grievously injured.

Subsequently, he filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to the insurance company to pay compensation to him.

Principal Sub-Judge Poorna Jaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case, ordered Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs. 36,98,337 to Chandrasekaran.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS