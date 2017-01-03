Pvt. insurance firm directed to pay Rs. 36.98 lakh to farmer

The Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal here ordered a private insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 37 lakhs to a farmer who was grievously injured in a road accident in 2015.

According to prosecution, A Chandrasekaran, farmer and resident of Inthalur village in Budalur taluk, was riding his motorcycle on the Thanjavur-Tiruchi national highway on August 15, 2015 when a lorry hit his motorcycle near Thevaram Nagar in Vallam. In the mishap, Chandrasekaran was grievously injured.

Subsequently, he filed a petition before the Motor Accident Case Claims Tribunal in Thanjavur praying direction to the insurance company to pay compensation to him.

Principal Sub-Judge Poorna Jaya Anand, delivering his verdict in the case, ordered Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company to pay a compensation of Rs. 36,98,337 to Chandrasekaran.