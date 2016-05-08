PWF alliance will not force people to stoop – D. Pandian

Coming down heavily on the habit of the AIADMK ministers to stoop and prostrate before the party supremo J. Jayalalithaa, the senior leader of the People Welfare Front (PWF), D. Pandian claimed, on Sunday, that their government will not force people to fall at anybody’s feet.

Campaigning for the candidates of the PWF-DMDK-TMC alliance in Coimbatore, Pandian also accused the BJP-run central government for running the country like a dictator in a democratic country like India.

“Our ministers and people are treated like slaves here, and stooping has become a disease in the state. PWF alliance will change the scenario and bring a government which will prostrate before the people,” said Pandian.

He further alleged that the central government is doing its part in suppressing people by inflicting caste- and religion-based ideologies. “Our universities have become battlefields. Writers and thinkers are being killed to wipe out the left ideologies. We should not let this happen,” he said.

He also said that while the centre was busy raising the prices of petrol, both DMK and the AIADMK had failed to condemn it.

Explaining that it was because of the policies of the then communist government in Kerala, which paved way for the Siruvani water scheme which is benefiting Coimbatore, Pandian also assured that water scarcity will be solved when PWF government comes to power.