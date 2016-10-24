FLASH NEWS 137 cr email addresses accidentally leaked by spam operator Reliance Capital sells Paytm stake to Alibaba group for Rs 275 crore: Sources 7 minor girls raped in shops while returning from school in Wayanad,Kerala. Police have identified 6 suspects & taken into custody Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings have been charged with alleged violent conduct by the FA

Coimbatore


Quad bike design challenge organised

Covai Post Network
October 24, 2016

The makeshift mud track set up at the city’s Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT) pulsated with excitement today as eight quad bike teams from around the sub-continent showed off their racing skills and battled it out at the Quad Bike Design Challenge.

The design challenge organised by KCT at their campus also saw 150 students design their own professional quad bikes according to the rule book. According to the organisers, the three-day event that started on Saturday was aimed at nurturing technical and managerial growth in all students and providing them with an inter-disciplinary competitive platform judged by experts from industry and academia.

“The 1.6 km race track that was set up had challenging hurdles including jumps, wood logs, climbs, mud pits and quick turns to test the structural rigidity and endurance performance of the quad bikes,” a release read.

The bikes were also tested for brake, manoeuvrability, suspension, traction, hill climb tests and endurance race along with other technicalities of quad racing.

Winners and runners-up in various categories were awarded cash prizes along with medals and trophies.

