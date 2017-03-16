FLASH NEWS OPS faction chooses Madhusoothanan as candidate for R.K. Nagar constituency VK Sasikala camp AIADMK MPs met the Election Commission & urged poll panel not to consider unnecessary petitions over party symbol Delhi HC dismisses a plea by JNU students against cap on number of students admitted to M Phil & Phd courses No merit in claims that EVMs can be tampered with, such allegations are wild and baseless: EC Sensex surges 187.74 pts to close at 29,585.85; Nifty climbs 68.90 pts to hit new closing peak of 9,153.70 Delhi HC says UGC guidelines for M Phil and PhD courses are binding on all varsities Sensex jumps 206 points; Nifty at all-time high after US Fed rate hike BJP wins floor test in Goa Assembly as 22 MLAs supported CM Manohar Parrikar No stay on Jio free offer; TDSAT asks Trai to re-examine Jan 31 letter that allowed Jio to continue free service, & revert in 2 weeks TN Budget: Rs 300 crore allotted for Tamirabarani – Nambiyaaru river linking project

Coimbatore


R.K. Nagar by poll: Madhusudanan is OPS faction candidate

Covai Post Network
March 16, 2017

The rebel AIADMK faction, led by O. Panneerselvam, has named E. Madhusudanan, as its candidate to contest from R.K. Nagar constituency.

“The Parliamentary Board has unanimously decided to field Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan, for the R.K. Nagar by poll,” O. Panneerselvam told reporters at Chennai.

Madhusudanan, a former legislator elected from the same constituency in 1991, will take on T.T.V. Dinakaran of ruling AIADMK and N. Maruthuganesh of the DMK in the by polls to be held on April 12.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has launched MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, is also likely to contest.

