R.K. Nagar by poll: Madhusudanan is OPS faction candidate

The rebel AIADMK faction, led by O. Panneerselvam, has named E. Madhusudanan, as its candidate to contest from R.K. Nagar constituency.

“The Parliamentary Board has unanimously decided to field Presidium Chairman E. Madhusudanan, for the R.K. Nagar by poll,” O. Panneerselvam told reporters at Chennai.

Madhusudanan, a former legislator elected from the same constituency in 1991, will take on T.T.V. Dinakaran of ruling AIADMK and N. Maruthuganesh of the DMK in the by polls to be held on April 12.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who has launched MGR Amma Deepa Peravai, is also likely to contest.