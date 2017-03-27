FLASH NEWS Austrian girl alleges she was sexually harassed in a spa in Udaipur, files FIR in Ambamata Police Station Cricket 4th Test, Day 3 : Australia all out on 137 runs; India need 106 runs to win the match and the series Election Commission extends till December 31 the June 30 deadline set for Congress to hold organisational polls Kolkata to host the FIFA under-17 World Cup final match TTV Dinakaran files complaint with EC stating OPS team manipulates ‘Electric pole’ as twin leaves confusing people during campaign Govt can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for welfare schemes: SC RS adjourned twice in quick succession following opposition uproar over vacancies in commissions for minorities, SCs/STs and OBCs: Reports Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced Inter-state goods bill in Parliament SC directs Centre to prepare a roadmap to prevent the rising cases of farmer suicides in the country, gives 4 weeks time Dozens arrested in anti-corruption protests in Russia

R.K. Nagar constituency: 62 candidates in fray

March 27, 2017
Sixty-two candidates, including eight women, are in the fray for the April 12 by-elections for the R.K. Nagar constituency, which was necessitated following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Today was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

According to Election Commission sources, 113 candidates – including two from the AIADMK factions, DMK, BJP, DMDK and CPI(M) – filed their nominations. The Commission rejected 57 applications after scrutiny.

Eight candidates withdrew their papers today.

Candidates of the two warring factions of the AIADMK – T.T.V Dinakaran of Sasikala’s group and Madhusudhanan of the Panneerselvam camp – filed their nominations last Thursday.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who floated MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai also filed her papers last week.

Vaiko’s MDMK, G.K. Vasan’s TMC, VCK, PMK and CPI have decided to stay away from the by-polls.

