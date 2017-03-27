R.K. Nagar constituency: 62 candidates in fray

Sixty-two candidates, including eight women, are in the fray for the April 12 by-elections for the R.K. Nagar constituency, which was necessitated following the death of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Today was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

According to Election Commission sources, 113 candidates – including two from the AIADMK factions, DMK, BJP, DMDK and CPI(M) – filed their nominations. The Commission rejected 57 applications after scrutiny.

Eight candidates withdrew their papers today.

Candidates of the two warring factions of the AIADMK – T.T.V Dinakaran of Sasikala’s group and Madhusudhanan of the Panneerselvam camp – filed their nominations last Thursday.

Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar, who floated MGR-Amma Deepa Peravai also filed her papers last week.

Vaiko’s MDMK, G.K. Vasan’s TMC, VCK, PMK and CPI have decided to stay away from the by-polls.