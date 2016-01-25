26 May 2017, Edition - 682, Friday
  • The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border
  • PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam
  • US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians
  • Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals
  • Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee
  • Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan
  • Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff
  • Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth
  • Man moves HC after working for ₹2 for 17 years

Race against the winds with The WindChasers

January 25, 2016
Image credit :
They call themselves The WindChasers – a group of experienced runners who plan and organise races in the most beautiful locations across the country. This year, the races will be in two categories – the Himalayan series and the jungle series. Registrations are on for their Sandakphu Himalayan Race. This event is scheduled to take place this April. This is a four-day, 112-km race event that will begin on April 9 and conclude on April 14. This race will enable participants catch stunning images of Mount Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse and Makalu. The WindChasers team and the local Sherpas will guide participants throughout the Sandakphu Himalayan Race. For the present, registrations are on for The Nilgiris Ultra 2016 on February 21. As part of this race, participants will run through patches of dense forests, lush flowing tea estates, and quaint hamlets. The race will allow participants to catch a glimpse of the Karnataka plains and the Mettupalayam valley. Those who are interested in participating in this race can choose between the 26-km, 52-km and the 70-km run. For information on the Himalayan series and Jungle series race visit http://www.thewindchasers.com

