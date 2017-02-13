Rafale fighter to be part of Aero India

The Rafale fighter aircraft will be showcased at the 11th edition of Asia’s premier air show Aero India, to be held at the Yelhanka Air Force Station in Karnataka from February 14 to 18.

Three Rafales fighter aircraft for the event include the single-seat Rafale C and two- seat Rafale B. There will be a solo daily flight display.

Rafale Fighter has been regular participant after the acquisition by Indian Authorities of 36 Rafales in September 2016. Dassault Aviation, the Rafale manufacturer, has contributed to India’s defence preparedness for more than 60 years.

“We have had a long standing relationship with Indian Air Force and industry and, thanks to the unmatched capabilities of the Rafale and to our full involvement in the innovative approach of the `Make in India’ initiative, we are entirely dedicated to partner India in meeting its strategic defence and economic needs” Said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

The company aims to establish itself in India and develop wide-ranging cooperation under the `Make in India’ policy.

Aero India 2017 will provide a significant platform in bolstering business opportunities in International aviation sector.