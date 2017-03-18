Rahman, a true artist who is not confined to one idea: Shashaa Tirupati

Twenty-nine-year-old Shashaa Tirupati, the voice behind the A.R. Rahman cult ‘Humma Humma’ – the highest heard tracks of last year on YouTube as well as on radio, has created a rage with her magic voice. The multilingual singer of Indo-Candian origin, with family roots in Kashmir, was at GRD College of Science here recently interacting with students who threw many questions to her. The Covai Post managed to catch up with the singer after the session. Excerpts of the interview:

You began your career as a radio singer and then started performing on stages. Now that you have started recording songs for movies, how different is your experience in the studios?

You just get one chance on the stage in front of live audience. You have to be perfect there before them. Singing in studio is very convenient because there is always room for correction and re-recording. Studios give an isolated environment, whereas you are in front of thousands of people when you sing on a stage. Both have different thrills, but I love studio more.

How do you manage to bring out the right emotions or inner meaning of the lyrics while singing in a language which you do not know. For example, Tamil?

Understanding the lyrics is very important to bring out the right emotions of the particular song. There might be certain words in the song that require particular expression. And to understand that you need the help of a person who speak the language. That’s how it works.

What are the genres you prefer and what are the genres you want to explore?

Except for Death Metal, I listen to everything (giggles). I listen to a lot of Western, Middle Eastern, Armenian, Arabic music. I want to sing as much as I can and try a wide variety of genres as well. I would like to be known as a versatile singer. I do not want to restrict to a particular genre.

You just told a student that you do not travel by car, but use the public transport. Tell us about that.

(Laughs) I won’t say that I am a lover of public transport system. I prefer it because it is the most convenient form of transport. I just don’t like it when there is too much rush and when people push you. I always avoid the rush hour. I started commuting in buses due to financial constraints. I still like to travel by buses.

What do you think of the Indian music industry? How is it being received elsewhere in the globe?

Indian music is making a mark all over the world, especially film music where singers sing and the movie stars making the lip movement. It is something very new in other countries.

How is Rahman in the studio?

He is an aura in the studio. He enters the studio like a gentle breeze. When I see him giving instructions, I see the genius in him. He is very clear and crisp. Working with with him is very inspiring. He always encourages artists, even if they deviate from his instructions – provided it is good and he likes it. He is a true artist who is not confined to one idea about his work, but is open minded. I can write a book a about him and my experiences working with him.

Your take on independent music.

Standing up for what you represent as an independent musician is very important. Creating your own style of music is very important. Audience too are open to listening to the type of music that are not film-related. It gives platform for the artists to express themselves rather than express the emotions of the actors. I am also into it and looking for the record label, a team and hopefully soon I would start independently.