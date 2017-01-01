Rail officials fine 179 for ticketless travel

In a one day special ticket checking drive, officials from the Commercial Branch of Salem Division on Saturday fined 179 here for travelling without tickets.

In the checking that continued from noon till late night, the officials collected a total fine of Rs 66,980 from perpetrators at Coimbatore Junction.

“Checking was also done in 20 trains between Coimbatore and Tirupur,” said an official.

The 179 cases including ticketless and improper ticketing (such as travelling beyond the ticket route, travelling in a different class and travelling without proper concession authority); un-booked luggage were booked during the checking.

A total of 12 ticket checking staff and 24 Railway Police Force Personnel were involved in the checking.

Officials said that more such inspections are scheduled for the coming days.