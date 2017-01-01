FLASH NEWS Gold bars worth 2.4 crores seized near Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu Prices of Petrol and Diesel hiked by Rs. 1.29 and Rs. 0.97 respectively Policemen killed in attack on Bahraini prison, inmates freed Shoe thrown at Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Haryana’s Rohtak Arun Jaitley says 2017 will witness indirect tax reform, further growth Akhilesh Yadav elected as SP’s National President: Ram Gopal End of demonetisation, start of DeModitisation: Mamata Politicians should respect honest citizens’ feelings: PM Gunman kills 35 at Istanbul club during New Year party I-T Deparment exposes fake Kolkata firm, seizes ₹1.78 crore

Coimbatore


Rail officials fine 179 for ticketless travel

Covai Post Network
January 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

In a one day special ticket checking drive, officials from the Commercial Branch of Salem Division on Saturday fined 179 here for travelling without tickets.

In the checking that continued from noon till late night, the officials collected a total fine of Rs 66,980 from perpetrators at Coimbatore Junction.

“Checking was also done in 20 trains between Coimbatore and Tirupur,” said an official.

The 179 cases including ticketless and improper ticketing (such as travelling beyond the ticket route, travelling in a different class and travelling without proper concession authority); un-booked luggage were booked during the checking.

A total of 12 ticket checking staff and 24 Railway Police Force Personnel were involved in the checking.

Officials said that more such inspections are scheduled for the coming days.

