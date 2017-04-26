Rail passengers stranded for four hours

Udhagamandalam: About 160 passengers of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) were stranded for nearly four hours at Kallar station, following a technical snag in the train engine, today.

The Heritage train, which left Mettupalayam at 7.10, a.m. developed a technical snag and lost pulling power at Kallar, sources said.

The attempt to rectify the fault failed and the disappointed passengers, mostly tourists, waited there for nearly four hours in vain.

While some passengers were taken to Coonoor by bus, others returned to Mettupalayam.