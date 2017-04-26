FLASH NEWS PC Chacko offers to resign as Congress Delhi in-charge Bill Gates praises PM Modi for Swachh Bharat Mission Uber plans to launch flying taxis by 2020 US considers laptop ban on flights from European airports Don’t celebrate MCD win: BJP to cadre after Sukma attack Pepsi storage collapses, floods Russian town Ready to even sell my pyjama to buy Dhoni for KKR: SRK Shraddha Kapoor to play Saina Nehwal in shuttler’s biopic Sharad Pawar is Modi’s guru: Sena on Presidential candidates Naxals used villagers to distract CRPF troops: Injured jawan

Coimbatore


Rail passengers stranded for four hours

Covai Post Network
April 26, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Udhagamandalam: About 160 passengers of Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) were stranded for nearly four hours at Kallar station, following a technical snag in the train engine, today.

The Heritage train, which left Mettupalayam at 7.10, a.m. developed a technical snag and lost pulling power at Kallar, sources said.

The attempt to rectify the fault failed and the disappointed passengers, mostly tourists, waited there for nearly four hours in vain.

While some passengers were taken to Coonoor by bus, others returned to Mettupalayam.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS