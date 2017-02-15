Railway raids of ticketless travel; 331 pay Rs 1.4L fine

In a special ticket checking drive, railway officials from the commercial branch of division slapped fines on 331 travellers.

In the day-long checking, the officials collected a total fine of Rs. 1,40,730.

“The Checking was done trains, which included the Salem-Vridhachalam Passenger, Karaikal-Bengaluru Passenger, Bilaspur-Ernakulam Express, Trivandrum-Gorakpur Express and Alleppey Dhanbad Express,” said an official.

The cases included not just ticketless travel but also travel beyond the station for which the ticket was purchased, travel in a different class and also without proper concession documents. There were 16 cases of un-booked luggage.

The railway squad included 20 ticket checking staff and three 3 RPF officials. The operation was led by K. Madhu, Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem.

As per rules ticketless/improper ticket holding passengers and carrying luggage beyond the permissible limits can be fined up to two times the fare/charges and/or imprisonment up to one year.