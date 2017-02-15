FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Coimbatore


Railway raids of ticketless travel; 331 pay Rs 1.4L fine

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017

In a special ticket checking drive, railway officials from the commercial branch of division slapped fines on 331 travellers.

In the day-long checking, the officials collected a total fine of Rs. 1,40,730.

“The Checking was done trains, which included the Salem-Vridhachalam Passenger, Karaikal-Bengaluru Passenger, Bilaspur-Ernakulam Express, Trivandrum-Gorakpur Express and Alleppey Dhanbad Express,” said an official.

The cases included not just ticketless travel but also travel beyond the station for which the ticket was purchased, travel in a different class and also without proper concession documents. There were 16 cases of un-booked luggage.

The railway squad included 20 ticket checking staff and three 3 RPF officials. The operation was led by K. Madhu, Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem.

As per rules ticketless/improper ticket holding passengers and carrying luggage beyond the permissible limits can be fined up to two times the fare/charges and/or imprisonment up to one year.

