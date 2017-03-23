FLASH NEWS Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr DMK sponsored no-confidence motion against TN Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal defeated Bombay HC orders doctors on strike to resume duties and give some time to Govt for providing them proper security, reports EC gives VK Sasikala camp Hat symbol & Lamp post symbol to OPS camp O Panneerselvam led faction of AIADMK named ‘AIADMK Purathi Thalaivi Amma’, gets electric pole as party symbol VK Sasikala led faction will be called ‘AIADMK Amma’, gets ‘hat’ as party symbol after EC freezes ‘two leaves’ symbol J&K: Terrorists attack a Police vehicle in Shopian. No loss of life or injuries reported

Coimbatore


Railway Safety Commissioner inspects new broad gauge line

Covai Post Network
March 23, 2017

The statutory safety inspection of the newly converted broad gauge line between Pollachi and Podanur was carried out today.

The Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, K.A. Manoharan, inspected the track, points and crossings, bridges, level cross and Kinathukadavu station.

The first day inspection was carried from Pollachi at 10 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. at Kinathukadavu, a Southern Railway release said here.

The Kinattukadavu–Poddanur stretch will be inspected tomorrow and a speed trial also be held in the Pollachi–Poddanur section between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. using diesel locomotive and coaches.

The public are implored not to be near the track between Pollachi and Podanur during the time of speed trial, as train is likely to attain a speed of more than100 kmph timings, the release cautioned.

Deputy Commissioner for Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Srinivas, Chief Administrative Officer Construction, Southern Railway, Chennai Egmore, L Sudhakar Rao, Chief Engineer, Construction, Chennai, Prafulla Verma, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager, Naresh Lalwani, Salem Divisional Railway Manager, Harishankar Verma and other senior officials accompanied CRS during inspection.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS