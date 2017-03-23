Railway Safety Commissioner inspects new broad gauge line

The statutory safety inspection of the newly converted broad gauge line between Pollachi and Podanur was carried out today.

The Commissioner for Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru, K.A. Manoharan, inspected the track, points and crossings, bridges, level cross and Kinathukadavu station.

The first day inspection was carried from Pollachi at 10 a.m. and concluded at 5 p.m. at Kinathukadavu, a Southern Railway release said here.

The Kinattukadavu–Poddanur stretch will be inspected tomorrow and a speed trial also be held in the Pollachi–Poddanur section between 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. using diesel locomotive and coaches.

The public are implored not to be near the track between Pollachi and Podanur during the time of speed trial, as train is likely to attain a speed of more than100 kmph timings, the release cautioned.

Deputy Commissioner for Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Srinivas, Chief Administrative Officer Construction, Southern Railway, Chennai Egmore, L Sudhakar Rao, Chief Engineer, Construction, Chennai, Prafulla Verma, Palakkad Divisional Railway Manager, Naresh Lalwani, Salem Divisional Railway Manager, Harishankar Verma and other senior officials accompanied CRS during inspection.