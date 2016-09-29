Railways introduce CBE-Bengaluru express

The Southern Railways has introduced the much awaited Coimbatore-Bengaluru train, called Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air conditioned Yatri) Express, in its timetable.

However, the date of introduction of the service, except on Monday, will be notified later, after a proper inspection of safety and availability of rack, as it will be a Double-Decker Air conditioned train, a Southern Railway spokesperson said.

Train No. 22666 will leave the Coimbatore at 5.45am to reach Bengaluru at 12.45pm, while 22665 – will depart Bengaluru at 2.15 pm to reach Coimbatore at 9 pm, the spokesperson said.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, and the composition of the train will be notified later.