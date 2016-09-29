FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Coimbatore


Railways introduce CBE-Bengaluru express

Covai Post Network
September 29, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The Southern Railways has introduced the much awaited Coimbatore-Bengaluru train, called Coimbatore-KSR Bengaluru Uday (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air conditioned Yatri) Express, in its timetable.

However, the date of introduction of the service, except on Monday, will be notified later, after a proper inspection of safety and availability of rack, as it will be a Double-Decker Air conditioned train, a Southern Railway spokesperson said.

Train No. 22666 will leave the Coimbatore at 5.45am to reach Bengaluru at 12.45pm, while 22665 – will depart Bengaluru at 2.15 pm to reach Coimbatore at 9 pm, the spokesperson said.

The train will stop at Tiruppur, Erode and Salem, and the composition of the train will be notified later.

Comments 15
Wow!!! It is a long term dream of coimbatoriens. [Vijay] - Sep 30, 2016
The actual demand was for an overnight train. I dont think this will have a great patronage. Best think would be a biweekly overnight train. Friday from SBC to CBE and Sundays from CBE to SBC. [Gautham] - Sep 30, 2016
till date the train is not introducued though announced in the time table wef 01/10/2016. when the train will be introduced?if introduced atleast before deepavali, it will help all. hope the railway authorities will do the needful in this regard [k k hariharan] - Oct 19, 2016
