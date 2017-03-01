Railways’ Salem Division focusses on bio-toilets

In line with the policies of Ministry of Railways to move towards clean and green tracks, Salem Division, Southern Railways, is focusing more on retro fitment of bio-toilets in the rakes that are being provided with primary maintenance at the Carriage and Wagon Depot of Salem Division in the city.

Some of these trains are Cheran/Navjeevan Express, Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express, Coimbatore-Mannargudi Chemmozhi Express, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai Jan Shatabdi Express, Coimbatore-Nagercoil/Tuticorin Express.

The Division is taking up retro fitment of four bio-toilets in each of the 35 coaches of these rakes; thus a total of 140 bio-toilets will be retro fitted in these trains.

The fitment works in 15 coaches have already been completed and the work in the remaining coaches will be completed by March 25.

Since these bio-toilets can be fitted only on the spare coaches available at the Depot, the works are taken up on a rotation basis, at the rate of one coach every two days.

The cost of retro fitment of four bio-toilets in each coach is about Rs. 4.13 lakh.