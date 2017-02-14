FLASH NEWS Section 144 imposed in Koovathur area in Kanchipuram district Edapadi Palanisamy to meet TN Governor in Raj Bhavan VK Sasikala sacks O. Panneerselvam from primary membership of AIADMK VK Sasikala appoints Edappadi Palaniswamy as the AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala likely to propose late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa’s nephew Deepak as CM candidate Mylapore MLA R. Natraj joins Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s camp VK Sasikala holds emergency meeting of MLAs at Koovathur resort to elect a legislature party leader Heavy police deployment at Golden Bay Resort in Koovathur The Supreme Court on Tuesday sentenced Sasikala to four years’ jail term in the disproportionate assets case Supreme Court convicts V K Sasikala in disproportionate assets case

Coimbatore


Railways warns against blocking seats in unreserved coaches

Covai Post Network
February 14, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Railways has announced stringent action to curb unauthorised blocking of seats in unreserved coaches.

Blocking such seats by placing things has been common practice which is being done away. A person was caught yesterday for unauthorised blocking seats in an unreserved coach of Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express and subsequently selling them for Rs.50 per seat.

He was nabbed by one of the railway inspector and booked under law.

As per Indian Railways Act 1989 – Section 155 (1), blocking of unreserved accommodation in coaches is prohibited.

Railway officials have requested passengers travelling in unreserved coaches to report to the authorities in case they find such unlawful practice. They can report to the Salem Division Helpline phone numbers 1322 and 182.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS