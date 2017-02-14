Railways warns against blocking seats in unreserved coaches

Railways has announced stringent action to curb unauthorised blocking of seats in unreserved coaches.

Blocking such seats by placing things has been common practice which is being done away. A person was caught yesterday for unauthorised blocking seats in an unreserved coach of Chennai Central – Coimbatore Intercity Express and subsequently selling them for Rs.50 per seat.

He was nabbed by one of the railway inspector and booked under law.

As per Indian Railways Act 1989 – Section 155 (1), blocking of unreserved accommodation in coaches is prohibited.

Railway officials have requested passengers travelling in unreserved coaches to report to the authorities in case they find such unlawful practice. They can report to the Salem Division Helpline phone numbers 1322 and 182.