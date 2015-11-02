Rain water floods city roads

It takes only a little rain to bring life in Coimbatore to a standstill. The rain on Sunday was no different. The traffic on the State Bank Road near Railway Station came to a halt as water from two broken drainage nodes near BSNL office near the Collectorate flooded the road after heavy rains.

Coimbatore city had maximum amount of rainfall with 84 millimeters while Pollachi North documented the least with 16 mm in the heavy rains that drenched Coimbatore on Sunday according to the Agro Climate Research Centre in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

Dr S.Panneerselvam, the Head and Professor at of the Department of Meteorology at TNAU said that Madukarai received the second highest with 79mm and Pappanaikenpalayam came third with 78mm. “Sulur also received a good amount of rain with 75 mm and Goundampalayam also received 38 mm,” he said.

The gushing waters on Sunday flooded the railway subway bridge on Trichy Road forcing vehicles from Railway Station and Sungam to reach Townhall via Sungam Bypass Road.

This is not the first occasion in which the subway is flooded after a heavy rain as it is always flooded during rainy seasons causing heavy traffic in the area. While two-wheelers struggled to wade through the knee deep water, all of the pedestrians were forced to take a long detour.

A. Jeevarathinam, one of the pedestrians, said that since the subways were constructed on a low level, water gets collected and does not drain away easily.

“This is the same with most of the bridges in the city, including the Avinashi fly over and the North Coimbatore Bridge as water gets collected in the subway forcing all the vehicles to ride over causing traffic on the top tier,” she said.

Another passerby added that though the waters do not stay the same way for a long time, as long as they are stagnated, it is hard for vehicles to move through. “The situation gets worse during peak hours,” said S. Anand from Sungam.

One of the motorists Jacob Simon also added that the chances of motorists getting hurt due to skidding were very high during such times.

While vehicles found it hard to move through the subway near Trichy Road, commuters from the railway station could not get across the road as the road was flooded. The reason for the breakage of the node could not be identified as all attempts to reach Corporation officials went futile.

The Met Department has stated that Covai missed adequate rainfall in the month of October as it had rained only during the last two days of the month.”However, with the North East Monsoon expected to continue till December, we can expect more rainfall in the coming days,” the Department forecasts.

According to a data given by the District administration Periyanaikkanpalayam received 77 mm and Mettupalayam received 54.20 mm rainfall.