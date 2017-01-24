FLASH NEWS Venus Williams has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for the first time in 14 years Federer to face compatriot Wawrinka in Aus Open semifinal Vijay Mallya charged by CBI in IDBI bank loan default case, chargesheet also filed against bank’s ex-chairman Supreme Court transfers Ganga cleaning and sewage treatment case to the National Green Tribunal UK Supreme Court says Parliament must start the Brexit process Okinawa launches electric scooter in India at ₹43,700 Aircel-Maxis case: Special CBI court to pronounce order on framing of charges against ex-minister Dayanidhi Maran, others on Feb 2 Encounter underway between security forces & terrorists at Khimber’s Hadoora area in Ganderbal district,J&K,reports

Coimbatore


Rally held for National Girl Child Day

Covai Post Network
January 24, 2017

About 50 members of Life for All, a non-governmental organisation, along with girl students from different colleges took out a rally with placards displaying messages such as “Save Girl Child” and “Say No to Abortion” at Race Course on the occasion of National Girl Child Day today.

Simon Durairaj, organiser of Life for All, quoting Maneka Gandhi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, said, “Our culture’s disregard for the female gender has earned India notoriety throughout the world. The injustice towards girls and women surround us at every turn. The giant of female foeticide is devouring our future at an alarming rate.”

He added, “The choice you make today about your unborn child will determine not only your future, but that of our nation too.”

Students made the public aware about the issue by displaying photographs of aborted children, cut and torn into pieces by the abortionist’s instruments.

