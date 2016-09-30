FLASH NEWS Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63 Vienna named best city in quality of living: Survey Money power has won over people’s power: Cong on Goa issue EC should auction seats instead of holding polls: AAP 2017 is the start of the Hindu revolution: Swamy Trust Modi govt for action on ceasefire violations: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Maharashtra woman falls off moving train, saved by people on platform Ashwin is always happy when Warner comes in to bat: Pujara

Coimbatore


Ramkumar postmortem tomorrow

Covai Post Network
September 30, 2016

The long awaited postmortem of Ramkumar will be conducted at the Royapettah Government Hospital tomorrow.

According to sources, Dr. Sudhir K. Gupta of AIIMS, New Delhi will arrive tonight to be the fifth expert to conduct the postmortem, along with the team of State Government doctors. The team has Dr. S. Selvakumar, Professor, forensic science, Kilpauk Medical College (KMC), Dr. Balasubramanian, Professor, forensic medicine, Stanley Hospital, Dr. Manikandaraja, Assistant professor, Forensic Science, KMC and Dr. K.V. Vinod, Assistant Professor, Forensic Science, KMC.

“This will pave way for the autopsy to be conducted tomorrow, considering that the Division Bench of the High Court has said that the autopsy may not be delayed beyond October 1,” sources add.

The High Court had allowed the fifth doctor from the AIIMS, to be part of the team to allay fears of the family that a foul play may take place during the procedure, that has been pending since September 19.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court observed that allowing an independent expert would become a ‘bad practice’.

Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide at Puzhal prison on September 18. The police say he bit an electric wire at the dispensary block of the high risk ward. He died before reaching the Royapettah Government Hospital.

Ramkumar was under judicial custody, as the accused in the murder of Swathi (24), an Infosys employee on June 24 at the Nungambakkam railway station.

Comments 18
You have brought up a very good points, appreciate it for the post. http://macaw.arcademug.com/profile/yamdesign0 [Chester Pizzulo] - Nov 01, 2016
that might be the termination of this post. Below one https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSOwm43tMJk [video seo company] - Dec 02, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://bit.ly/make5000weekfromhome [Make 5000 a week from home] - Dec 03, 2016
Make money working from home, it's easy! http://www.fibran.gr/forum/discussion/313586/housekeeping-services-services-house-cleaning-service#Item_1 [make ready cleaning services] - Dec 03, 2016
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service? Many thanks! https://delicious.com/milehighsingles [best reviews] - Dec 03, 2016
Alquiler de coches en el aeropuerto de Madrid: En Barajas tienes una oferta similar, mas como el seguro es un tema tan fragil en una urbe donde se conduce tan deprisa como es la villa de Madrid, te invitamos a Sixt. Okayautos es desde mil novecientos noventa y nueve la compania lider con mas de doscientos cincuenta reservas de ano en ano en mas de 80 paises y con asistencia 24 horas en 5 idiomas. http://www.akcni-letenky.eu/flydubai-praha-dubaj-pod-6-tis-kc/ [search engine optimization inc] - Dec 04, 2016
Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and checking back frequently! http://danielethierl43.weebly.com/saharshaddiena5/houston-texas-abogados-de-accidentes-llame-gratis-1-844-725-1440 [Click here] - Dec 07, 2016
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an e-mail. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time. https://www.youtube.com/embed/wnUHr2z0WWE [uptown dallas cleaning services] - Dec 23, 2016
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the costs. But he?s tryiong none the less. I?ve been using Movable-type on various websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform. I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Carma Reynvaan] - Dec 31, 2016
If the internet had more quality content like this, that would be great. https://www.bloglovin.com/blogs/running-muffin-10002243/acceleration-training-program-by-cody-bidlow-5369451429 [Christie Beiswanger] - Jan 05, 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8KLgbDweZU [green fascinator hat] - Jan 06, 2017
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You cann't imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpR-PSc2LyA [turquoise fascinators for weddings] - Jan 12, 2017
It is in point of fact a nice and useful piece of info. I'm satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing. http://pinkfascinator.com/pink-fascinators-for-weddings-are-elegance-personified/ [pink fascinator] - Feb 06, 2017
I simply want to tell you that I am just new to blogs and certainly enjoyed you're web page. Very likely I’m likely to bookmark your site . You certainly come with excellent writings. Cheers for revealing your web site. [recommended you read] - Feb 08, 2017
"Great Blogpost! Thanks for sharing your info. I really appreciate your efforts and I will_ be waiting for your further write ups thank you once again." https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Lawanda Sugar] - Mar 03, 2017
"Best Blogpost! Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out_ and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same topics?" https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Jon Vanderpool] - Mar 07, 2017
I am now not certain where you are getting your information, however great topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or working out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission. http://www.notasingledrop.org/top-10-best-pop-up-tents-reviews/ [most expensive tent in the world] - Mar 07, 2017
So weird. I was just searching for information about this stuff and you popped up. You must be doing something right. Thanks by the way, this really answered some questions I was throwing around in the back of my mind. www.test123543454.com [Sonja Oyabu] - Mar 15, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS