Ramkumar postmortem tomorrow

The long awaited postmortem of Ramkumar will be conducted at the Royapettah Government Hospital tomorrow.

According to sources, Dr. Sudhir K. Gupta of AIIMS, New Delhi will arrive tonight to be the fifth expert to conduct the postmortem, along with the team of State Government doctors. The team has Dr. S. Selvakumar, Professor, forensic science, Kilpauk Medical College (KMC), Dr. Balasubramanian, Professor, forensic medicine, Stanley Hospital, Dr. Manikandaraja, Assistant professor, Forensic Science, KMC and Dr. K.V. Vinod, Assistant Professor, Forensic Science, KMC.

“This will pave way for the autopsy to be conducted tomorrow, considering that the Division Bench of the High Court has said that the autopsy may not be delayed beyond October 1,” sources add.

The High Court had allowed the fifth doctor from the AIIMS, to be part of the team to allay fears of the family that a foul play may take place during the procedure, that has been pending since September 19.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court observed that allowing an independent expert would become a ‘bad practice’.

Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide at Puzhal prison on September 18. The police say he bit an electric wire at the dispensary block of the high risk ward. He died before reaching the Royapettah Government Hospital.

Ramkumar was under judicial custody, as the accused in the murder of Swathi (24), an Infosys employee on June 24 at the Nungambakkam railway station.