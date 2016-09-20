FLASH NEWS Biren Singh named BJP Chief Ministerial candidate in Manipur 80% of the new MLAs in Uttar Pradesh are crorepatis : Delhi-based think-tank Intel buys self-driving tech startup Mobileye for $15.3 bn Election results will lay foundation of new India: PM Modi Scottish leader announces 2nd independence referendum plan Kohli slips to 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings Mohammad Kaif wishes PM Modi on BJP’s UP win Hayden, Brett Lee celebrate Holi in India

Coimbatore


Ramkumar postmortem: Uncertainty continues

Covai Post Network
September 20, 2016

Two judges of the Madras High Court today gave a dissenting verdict on whether to permit an independent forensic expert to be present during the postmortem of Ramkumar, the alleged killer of Infosys techie Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station on June 24. Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide at the Puzhal jail by biting a live wire on Sunday.

While Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh, who heads the bench, concluded that there would be no prejudice caused if  an independent expert chosen by Ramkumar’s father was permitted to be present during the autopsy, Justice S. Vaidyanathan disagreed. He said that he was satisfied with the government’s offer to conduct the postmortem by a three-member forensic team.

On Monday, a single member judge had included Dr. Balasubramanian of Stanley Medical College in the team to conduct the autopsy. Not satisfied with the order, Ramkumar’s father R. Paramasivan filed an appeal before the bench.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar’s body is lying in the Government Royapettah Hospital, awaiting postmortem.

