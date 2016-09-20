Ramkumar postmortem: Uncertainty continues

Two judges of the Madras High Court today gave a dissenting verdict on whether to permit an independent forensic expert to be present during the postmortem of Ramkumar, the alleged killer of Infosys techie Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station on June 24. Ramkumar allegedly committed suicide at the Puzhal jail by biting a live wire on Sunday.

While Justice Huluvadi G. Ramesh, who heads the bench, concluded that there would be no prejudice caused if an independent expert chosen by Ramkumar’s father was permitted to be present during the autopsy, Justice S. Vaidyanathan disagreed. He said that he was satisfied with the government’s offer to conduct the postmortem by a three-member forensic team.

On Monday, a single member judge had included Dr. Balasubramanian of Stanley Medical College in the team to conduct the autopsy. Not satisfied with the order, Ramkumar’s father R. Paramasivan filed an appeal before the bench.

Meanwhile, Ramkumar’s body is lying in the Government Royapettah Hospital, awaiting postmortem.