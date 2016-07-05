Ramkumar suicide attempt fabricated, says advocate

Chennai: The murder case of Infosys employee Swathi takes a bizarre turn with the advocate of the prime accused claiming that the suicide attempt by Ram Kumar was fabricated. He also said that the way his client was arrested raised suspicion.

While talking to the media after applying for bail at the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai, Advocate Krishnamurthy said that it was not Ram Kumar, but “some mysterious persons” who might have slashed his neck with a blade. He also added that Ram Kumar had nothing to do with the murder and was being made a scapegoat.

During his arrest, Ram Kumar slashed his neck in an attempt to commit suicide. He was immediately rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. 18 stitches were required to treat the gaping wound on his neck.

Meanwhile, the police are talking to Ram Kumar’s friends to find out if anyone else was involved in the gruesome crime. Samples of the blood found on the billhook (the murder weapon) and the shirt worn by him that day were sent to the forensic lab to find out if they match the victim’s.

Ram Kumar was brought to Chennai on Sunday and admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Due to security concerns, Ram Kumar is not being treated at the hospital’s prisoners ward, and is being kept in the I.C.U. He is under 24 hours watch in order to prevent another suicide attempt.