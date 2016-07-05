FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Ramkumar suicide attempt fabricated, says advocate

Covai Post Network
July 5, 2016

Chennai: The murder case of Infosys employee Swathi takes a bizarre turn with the advocate of the prime accused claiming that the suicide attempt by Ram Kumar was fabricated. He also said that the way his client was arrested raised suspicion.

While talking to the media after applying for bail at the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai, Advocate Krishnamurthy said that it was not Ram Kumar, but “some mysterious persons” who might have slashed his neck with a blade. He also added that Ram Kumar had nothing to do with the murder and was being made a scapegoat.

During his arrest, Ram Kumar slashed his neck in an attempt to commit suicide. He was immediately rushed to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital. 18 stitches were required to treat the gaping wound on his neck.

Meanwhile, the police are talking to Ram Kumar’s friends to find out if anyone else was involved in the gruesome crime. Samples of the blood found on the billhook (the murder weapon) and the shirt worn by him that day were sent to the forensic lab to find out if they match the victim’s.

Ram Kumar was brought to Chennai on Sunday and admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital. Due to security concerns, Ram Kumar is not being treated at the hospital’s prisoners ward, and is being kept in the I.C.U. He is under 24 hours watch in order to prevent another suicide attempt.

Comments 3
11/2/2016 @ 10:47:07: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Seth Batson] - Nov 02, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Avery Towey] - Dec 31, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS