Rampant sexual exploitation of differently-abed; more in rural areas

“Sexual exploitation of differently-abled children and adolescents is rampant and often, the speech impaired, hearing impaired and mentally challenged children are the most exploited among the disabled lot. Children from poor families are often targeted by someone in the same neighbourhood, as the chances of the differently-abled children opting for a legal recourse is so remote,” said differently-abled rights activist, TNM Nathan, Founder President of the December 3 Movement.

“I have come across many cases of differently-abled adolescent girls and women getting pregnant following assault and often their families desist from filing a police complaint due to the stigma,” Nathan said.

Most often, the crime is committed by a neighbour. “The mentally challenged and disabled will not be in a position to point their finger at the culprit due to their disability and the culprits use this to their advantage, as also the fact that they are unlikely to opt for a legal recourse. The parents would mostly be daily wage-earners, who leave home early for work, and the offender will use this situation to attack his victim,” said Nathan, who is also differently-abled.

Despite the Justice Verma Commission recommendations that a police complaint made by a differently abled victim should be registered on the spot, and a police man should visit the complainant’s house, this hardly ever happens and the legal system lacks teeth to punish offenders, points out Nathan.

“Even though the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced in the Assembly under 110 rule, that persons with 40 per cent disabilities are eligible for monthly pensions, it was not implemented and there are many languishing without a pension due to red-tape and official apathy,” said T Kannian, a differently-abled rights activist.

India, though a signatory of the United Nations Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities is yet to extend amenities in public places for the differently- abled, who form up to 8 per cent of the country’s population said, Marudu Pandian, a disabled person.