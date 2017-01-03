FLASH NEWS Re-promulgation of ordinance a fraud on Constitution: SC One terrorist killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Baramullah district (J&K); Arms and ammunitions recovered More than 50 killed in Brazil prison riot in Amazon region Cricket’s first hat-trick took place on Jan 2, 1879 Ex-Congress minister Srinivasa Prasad joins BJP Over 1.3 lakh Indians committed suicide in 2015: Govt data Large fishing nets banned across Maharashtra from January 1 SC removes Anurag Thakur as BCCI President Supreme Court bans use of religion for seeking votes India silent on growing Chinese influence: Rajapaksa

Coimbatore


Rampant sexual exploitation of differently-abed; more in rural areas

U Bharath
January 3, 2017

“Sexual exploitation of differently-abled children and adolescents is rampant and often, the deaf and dump and mentally challenged children are the most exploited among the disabled lot. Children from poor families are often targeted by someone in the same neighbourhood, as the chances of the differently-abled children opting for a legal recourse is so remote,” said differently-abled rights activist, TNM Nathan, Founder President of the December 3 Movement.

“I have come across many cases of differently-abled adolescent girls and women getting pregnant following assault and often their families desist from filing a police complaint due to the stigma,” Nathan said.

Most often, the crime is committed by a neighbour. “The mentally challenged and disabled will not be in a position to point their finger at the culprit due to their disability and the culprits use this to their advantage, as also the fact that they are unlikely to opt for a legal recourse. The parents would mostly be daily wage-earners, who leave home early for work, and the offender will use this situation to attack his victim,” said Nathan, who is also differently-abled.

Despite the Justice Verma Commission recommendations that a police complaint made by a differently abled victim should be registered on the spot, and a police man should visit the complainant’s house, this hardly ever happens and the legal system lacks teeth to punish offenders, points out Nathan.

“Even though the former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa announced in the Assembly under 110 rule, that persons with 40 per cent disabilities are eligible for monthly pensions, it was not implemented and there are many languishing without a pension due to red-tape and official apathy,” said T Kannian, a differently-abled rights activist.

India, though a signatory of the United Nations Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities is yet to extend amenities in public places for the differently- abled, who form up to 8 per cent of the country’s population said, Marudu Pandian, a disabled person.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS