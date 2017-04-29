Real mothers and their real stories

Bengaluru: Mothers Day is round the corner and we can’t thank them enough for their love, support and guidance. Mothers are the most important part of the man-making and therefore nation building process, something that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeps talking about. With the help of Ferns and Petals, we get to know some brave mothers who have shown exemplary courage in the face of adversity, which makes them an inspiration for others. And it is these heroic qualities that make them larger than life.

Monica is like any other ordinary mother except the fact that she is visually challenged since birth. But that didn’t deter her from achieving her dreams. Through integrated education launched by National Association for the Blind in India, she studied in Faith Academy till the Grade 9 and then Delhi Public School till the Grade 12. She topped in Psychology in the 12th board exams. Later on, she graduated from Lady Shri Ram College in Political Science Honours. Post that, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in education from Central Institute of Education. She has been working with IBM India for 11 years and is designated as a Deputy Manager in the Training Department where she imparts voice and accent training along with soft skills training. She strongly believes that motherhood is a special feeling that brings more self-confidence and optimism to a woman. Motherhood not only makes a woman complete but also gives her an unspoken courage and empowers her.

In another story of courage, grit and determination, Madhu Sharma proves that a mother can rise up to any challenge. Madhu discovered after 10 years of marriage that her husband has an extra- marital affair. With three toddlers and no financial support from in-laws or husband, she worked in an old age home as a personal nurse for many years. She raised all her 3 children (2 daughters and a son) with dignity and gave them the best possible education. She also got her elder daughter married without taking a penny from her husband. The in-laws initially supported the second wife of their son but soon they realized that she is not worth their love and came back to Madhu Sharma. She served them and showered them with all her love and they both died in her house. Her husband is still living with his second wife with two children. Her life has not stopped and she continues to work as a personal nurse and living with her son and daughter.