Reality dance show auditions in Covai

‘Natyaratna’, Bharatanayam reality show on Sankara TV channel, is conducting auditions. The crew will be in Coimbatore to choose the best talent. It will be held at Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham on Satyamurthy Road on October 9 and 10.

This reality dance show is open to participants between seven and 30 years. They will be divided into two groups. Children who are seven to 14 years will be in group one, while those between the age groups 15 to 30 will be in the second group.

The purpose of the audition is to hand pick talent for the reality show. This reality dance show will give young dancers a platform to display their talent to viewers across the world. Simultaneously, the dancers will also be attempting for the title of ‘Natyaratna’ Junior and Senior 2015-16.

The show will be judged by accomplished Bharatanayam Gurus who will select dancers in both the categories. The shortlisted participants will participate in pre-quarter, quarter, semi-finals and the grand finale. Natyaratna Junior and Natyaratna Senior in each of the categories will be selected.