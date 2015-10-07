FLASH NEWS Sasikala to be next CM, Panneerselvam quits ICC to ban venues with poor quality pitches and outfields Trump Sena formed in UP to support BJP, stop Hindu migration Rare monkey species spotted in Africa for first time Polling in a Goa booth cancelled over faulty procedure Chennai oil spill hasn’t affected marine life: Tamil Nadu CM If you don’t vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC Sweden pledges to cut all greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 Punjab polls: Voter turnout recorded at 78.62%

Coimbatore


Reality dance show auditions in Covai

Covai Post Network
October 7, 2015

‘Natyaratna’, Bharatanayam reality show on Sankara TV channel, is conducting auditions. The crew will be in Coimbatore to choose the best talent. It will be held at Sri Ayyappan Puja Sangham on Satyamurthy Road on October 9 and 10.

This reality dance show is open to participants between seven and 30 years. They will be divided into two groups. Children who are seven to 14 years will be in group one, while those between the age groups 15 to 30 will be in the second group.

The purpose of the audition is to hand pick talent for the reality show. This reality dance show will give young dancers a platform to display their talent to viewers across the world. Simultaneously, the dancers will also be attempting for the title of ‘Natyaratna’ Junior and Senior 2015-16.

The show will be judged by accomplished Bharatanayam Gurus who will select dancers in both the categories. The shortlisted participants will participate in pre-quarter, quarter, semi-finals and the grand finale. Natyaratna Junior and Natyaratna Senior in each of the categories will be selected.

Comments 5
11/2/2016 @ 10:20:12: lorem ipsum covaipost.com http://summerworld-fouhy.info [Wendy Wisk] - Nov 02, 2016
Very bad [Balaji] - Nov 26, 2016
Very angry [Rith] - Nov 26, 2016
Why are you cancel the hoop dance? I have participle the program noLSS 034 But you not selected,wait list and you not give the certificate. so I am very angry.you see the 034 dance replay.Tell me the answer........ [Rith] - Nov 26, 2016
kjop cialis pa nett http://no.pharmshop.website/cialis/ cialis uten resept [kjope cialis pa nett] - Feb 06, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS