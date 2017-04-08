Reasoning test for students launched

Jansons Institute of technology and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan(NYKS- ministry of youth affairs and sports), Coimbatore jointly organized ‘Jansons Reasoning Test’ to identify students with potential to pursue higher studies in Engineering and Technology and support them with cash rewards.

“This programme is also aimed at identifying potential sports persons from rural areas. It also grooms them to take up a career in sports.Since the youth are hesitant about taking up sports as their career, the program aims at encouraging them with aids to pursue higher education and avail cash awards” said V. Velmurugan, District youth coordinator, NYKS.

Dilawar singh, Director General, NYKS, New Delhi, addressing the students said that during his college days people suffered due to inadequate infrastructure, transport and education. “But nowadays youngsters are more convenient and are able to access everything.” He applauded the Prime minister Narendra Modi for promoting the youth of our nation with Skill developement programmes.

More than 3000 students from across the State have registered for this programme. Top ten ranks were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. Janson Institute of technology also provided Rs. 3 core worth scholarships to the deserving students to pursue their higher education.

A certificate of merit from Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs was given away to all participants.