Recognition for academic excellence

Coimbatore girl Rithika Ramakrishna has been selected as member of The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) for proficiency in academics.

A student of The International School Bangalore, she was recognized for superior academic achievement by the NSHSS, which announced her as a member of the esteemed organization. The society is said to recognize top scholars, who have demonstrated outstanding relationship, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize.

In the communication received by the student, he said: “On behalf of NSHSS, I am honoured to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Rithika has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence.”

He also said, “Rithika is now a member of a unique community of scholars – a community that represents our very best hope for the future.” In his felicitation, NSHSS President W. Lewis, said: “We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We aim to help students like Rithika build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

The NSHSS members are lifetime members and at each step along the way from high school to college and to career, the NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.