Red Cross to launch blood components equipment soon

Thanjavur: The Red Cross Blood Bank in Thanjavur is selling blood at much lower price than what actually has been fixed by government.

“The Government has fixed the price Rs 1,400 per unit of blood. However, we are selling at Rs 800 a unit in order to serve better the poor admitted in the Government Hospitals. As the demand for blood is high, some private hospitals, taking advantage of the situation, are selling it for Rs 2,000 a unit,” said Er. S. Muthukumar, Treasurer, Red Cross Blood Bank, Thanjavur Chapter.

Besides, the Thanjavur Chapter of Red Cross Blood Bank is all set to launch ‘blood components equipment’ soon.

Once this is launched, patients can get any of the required blood components – red blood cells (Erythrocytes), white blood cells (Leukocytes) and platelets (Thrombocytes) – at a much cheaper price.

The equipment purchased at Rs. 9 lakh some six years ago has been gathering dust as it was not put into use by the then office-bearers of the IRCS. Its license is also due to expire by March. “We have now applied for renewal of the license. The blood components equipment will be put in to use in another two months,” Muthukumar added.