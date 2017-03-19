Red FM takes Bangaloreans on an unwinding musical journey with one the legends of Indie pop music, Lucky Ali

Who hasn’t swayed to O Sanam Mohabbat Ki Kasam, AA Bhi ja, Anjane Raho mein tu kya–for most of us it, it was an evening laden with nostalgia. Lucky Ali is a refreshing change from the EDM and rock that we as audience are so used to. His songs are melodious, and hopeful–they touch your heart. “I think his songs are very soulful. They don’t jolt you, they just soothe you. I am a huge Lucky Ali fan, I bought his first album and couldn’t get enough of his songs at that point of time,” says Amrita Singh, a fan who was with her family to enjoy the concert.

Ali was his usual self, interacting with the audience, constantly to judging the mood of the crowd. The environmentally conscious singer did pitch for more trees in the city, calling it his village,’ which needs to be more green as opposed to the concrete that it has become. “Bengaluru,let’s plant more trees. The city has become a concrete jungle. The trees have gone. We should do something about it. We can all do it,” says Lucky.

Bengaluru is the 2nd stop of this edition of Red Live Unwind with Lucky Ali, after Delhi. On the occasion of the concert, Nisha Narayanan, COO, Red FM says, ” Experimenting with formats and genres and bringing out the most entertaining evenings for our listeners is at our core. Indie pop is an iconic genre in India that has brought to the forefront some of the best and most established singers of today–Lucky Ali being one of them, audience have loved and revered him. It is a delight to get him on stage and what better way to celebrate music than unwinding and giving into the melody and the soul of classic Indie Pop.”