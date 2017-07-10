Reel life hero turns real life villan

Kottayam: A versatile actor and leading hero in reel life turns villain in real life!

His ‘Bodyguard’ was remade in Hindi under the same name and Kaavalan in Tamil with Vijay doing his role.

His ‘Kunjikoonam’ was remade in Tamil ‘Perazhagan’ by Surya.

Dileep (Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan Pillai) made a humble beginning as an assistant to the popular director Kamal in 1991. He also performed comedy shows in Asianet TV simultaneously.

His popularity grew thanks to his role in Manathe Kottaram in 1994.

His two hit films Sallapam, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu were with Manju Warrier in 1996. They got married on October 28, 1998.

Following this Manju warrier stopped acting while Dileep kept marching scoring hits after hits.

Punjabi House, Thenkasipattanam, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Meesa Madhavan, Chaanthupottu are a few of them. He was adjudged best actor in Meesa Madhavan.

Dileep made his first film CID Moosa in 2003 which was a super hit.

He and his wife divorced in 2013 after which Manju Warrier made a reentry into films and did a series of ad films.

Their daughter Meenakshi is with Dileep who then married his on screen pair Kavya Madhavan this year.

This was also the second marriage for Kavya who had divorced a gulf based banker a few years ago.